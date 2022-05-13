Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.54

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00024994 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001183 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

