Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Thomas Gutschlag Buys 2,852,251 Shares

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Rating) insider Thomas Gutschlag acquired 2,852,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,681,115.94 ($1,861,886.07).

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

