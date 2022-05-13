Allison Pickens Sells 500 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CVLT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 229,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,189. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

