Alliance Global Partners Trims Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Target Price to $12.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $16.25 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PROF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PROF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 1,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,968. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

