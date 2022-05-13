Alliance Global Partners Lowers PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 251.65% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of PDSB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 19,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,818. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
