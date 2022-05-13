Alliance Global Partners Lowers PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 251.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 19,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,818. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

