Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,779.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $196,574.56 and approximately $24,779.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00534089 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,607.31 or 2.06054804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

