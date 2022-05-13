ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $60.39. 435,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 151.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

