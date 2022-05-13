Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s current price.

ALGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

