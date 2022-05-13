Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s current price.
ALGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
