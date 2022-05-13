Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $831.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $796.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

