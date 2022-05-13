Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 4.2%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 38,650,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 31,223,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £29.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.
About Alien Metals (LON:UFO)
