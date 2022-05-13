Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 246,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

