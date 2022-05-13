Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AQN traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 246,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,299. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.
Several analysts have commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
