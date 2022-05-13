Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,043,510 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXU. TheStreet cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 13.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

