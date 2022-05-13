Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,043,510 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXU. TheStreet cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.06.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
