Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

