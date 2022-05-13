Alchemix (ALCX) Price Tops $32.39 on Exchanges

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $32.39 or 0.00107902 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $41.72 million and $4.86 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.73 or 0.99920898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104669 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,512,694 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,057 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.