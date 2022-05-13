Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $75.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,697. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

