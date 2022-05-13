Alasdair (Al) Breach Buys 84,007 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 84,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,300,860.46).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £48,700 ($60,041.92).

Shares of LON:BGEO traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,276 ($15.73). 134,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,418.09. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($11.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,696 ($20.91).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.