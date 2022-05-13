Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

