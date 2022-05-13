Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,219,069 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

