Akroma Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,718.10 and approximately $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.62 or 0.06890872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069738 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 242.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 109.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

