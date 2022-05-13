Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akerna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.