Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.63.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

