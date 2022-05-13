Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Up 5.3%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 1,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

