AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$35.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.15% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.08.
BOS traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.04. The company had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$17.75 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
