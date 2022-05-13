AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$35.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.08.

BOS traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.04. The company had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$17.75 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.86 million. Research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

