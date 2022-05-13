Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.61 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,924 shares of company stock worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

