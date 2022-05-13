Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

NYSE APD traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $233.71. 661,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.49. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,858 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 560.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

