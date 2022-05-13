Aion Price Tops $0.0275 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Aion has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 60.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,454.09 or 0.99832070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033551 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00190229 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00220661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

