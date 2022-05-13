AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of AGFS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 22,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

