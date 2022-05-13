Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agrify had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Agrify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 902,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Agrify has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Agrify by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agrify by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGFY shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

