Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get Agrify alerts:

NASDAQ:AGFY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.49.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the second quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the second quarter worth $494,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Agrify in the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agrify by 135.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.