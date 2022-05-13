Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

ADC opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

