Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.34. Agora shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 4,192 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

The stock has a market cap of $693.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

