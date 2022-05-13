ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Raised to €42.70 at Credit Suisse Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €38.50 ($40.53) to €42.70 ($44.95) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($48.11) to €44.50 ($46.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.
ageas SA/NV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.
About ageas SA/NV (Get Rating)
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.
