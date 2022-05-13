Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of AFRM traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 1,349,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

