Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.62. 1,979,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,622. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Affirm by 25,351.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 215,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Affirm by 44,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

