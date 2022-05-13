Aeternity (AE) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (AE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $25.12 million and $2.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,321,016 coins and its circulating supply is 354,500,072 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

