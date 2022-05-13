AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $85.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.59%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

