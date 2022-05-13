Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 30,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,175. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 497,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 136,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

