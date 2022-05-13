Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as high as C$10.79. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 915,409 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 over the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

