Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.04. 67,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

