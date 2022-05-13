ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,473. The company has a market capitalization of $329.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

