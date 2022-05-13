ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,473. The company has a market capitalization of $329.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.