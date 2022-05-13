Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,859. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $386,920. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.