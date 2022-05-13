Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ADXN opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.92% and a negative net margin of 748.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.