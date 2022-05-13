Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:AE traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.90.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

