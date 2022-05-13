Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s current price.

ADGI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,699. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,398,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 733,029 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $225,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 247.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,400 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 125.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

