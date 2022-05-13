Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ABOS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

ABOS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.