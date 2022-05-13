Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,427. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.