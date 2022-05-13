Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 74.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 155,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,427. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.