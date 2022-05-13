ACoconut Price Reaches $0.0857 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $227,976.11 and $32,802.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

