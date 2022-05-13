Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

